Islamabad, Pakistan weather; rains, gusty winds expected

ISLAMABAD – Rains and gusty winds are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, rains and gusty winds are expected in the twin cities and at isolated places Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Thursday night. Heavy rains are expected at isolated places in Kashmir.

On Friday, dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rains and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 29°C and 31°C on Friday, and 30°C and 32°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 29°C and 31°C on Friday, and 30°C and 32°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, widespread rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms and snowfalls over the hills occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and upper Punjab during the last 24 hours. Heavy rains also occurred at isolated place in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mir Khani 63, Dir (Upper 62, Lower 37), Chitral 62, Drosh 50, Saidu Sharif 29, Malam Jabba 25, Kalam 23, Charat 18, Mardan 15, Peshawar (Bacha Khan Airport 14, City 07), Risalpur 06, Pattan, Balakot 04, Kakul, Bannu 02, Dera Ismail Khan 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 44, Skardu 07, Gilgit 06, Gupis 03, Chilas , Bagrote 02, Bunji 01

Kashmir: Rawalakot 13, Muzaffarabad (Airport 06, City 04), Garhi Dupatta 02, Kotli 01

Punjab: Attock 12, Kamra 11, Murree, Layyah 07, Bhakkar 06, Mianwali 03, Mangla, Mandi Bahauddin and Jhelum 01

Snowfall (Inches): Chitral, Kalam 02

Mithi and Bahawalnagar remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 46 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 40 per cent.