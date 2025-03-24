Gold rate in Pakistan today, 24 March, 2025

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 319,500 PKR 3,421 Lahore PKR 319,500 PKR 3,421 Islamabad PKR 319,500 PKR 3,421 Peshawar PKR 319,500 PKR 3,421 Quetta PKR 319,500 PKR 3,421 Sialkot PKR 319,500 PKR 3,421 Hyderabad PKR 319,500 PKR 3,421 Faisalabad PKR 319,500 PKR 3,421

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 319,500 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 273,920 Per Gram Gold PKR 27,392

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.