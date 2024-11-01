Sindh to crackdown on fake number plates, vehicles’ tinted windows

KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to launch a crackdown against vehicles with fake number plates and tinted windows.

A meeting on law and order was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider Shah, during which it was decided to take action against fake number plates, vehicles with tinted windows, and those displaying weapons.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary instructed the Sindh home department to initiate a public awareness campaign regarding this issue in the media.

It was also decided to establish community watch groups at the neighborhood level under the supervision of assistant commissioners to improve law and order.

While addressing the meeting, the Chief Secretary stated that action should be taken against fake number plates and vehicles with tinted windows, and all law enforcement agencies must be active to ensure public safety.