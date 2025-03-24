Significant rains predicted in Pakistan from March 25

ISLAMABAD – Significant rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are predicted in parts of Pakistan from Tuesday, March 25.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave will likely approach western/upper parts of Pakistan on March 24 (night). It will affect upper and central parts of the country from March 25 to March 27.

Under the influence of this weather system, rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms and snowfalls over the hills are predicted in parts of Pakistan from March 25 to March 27 with occasional gaps.

Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir: Widespread rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and snowfalls over the hills are predicted in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from March 25 to March 28 with occasional gaps.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Rains and gusty winds with few heavy falls and snowfalls over the hills are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi from March 25 to March 27 with occasional gaps. Rains and gusty winds are also likely in Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan on March 25 and March 26. Isolated hailstorms are also expected during the period.

Punjab/Islamabad: Rains and gusty winds with few hailstorms are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Faisalabad from March 25 to March 27 with occasional gaps. Rains and gusty winds are expected in Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa and Khanewal on March 25 and March 26.

Balochistan: Rains and gusty winds are expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Musakhel, Chaman, Mastung, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Sibbi, Khuzdar, Chaghi and Noshki on March 25 and March 26.

Sindh: Gusty winds are expected in upper parts of the province on March 25 and March 26.

Impacts and advises: Gusty winds and hailstorms and lightning may damage standing crops and loose structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels. Moderate to few heavy rainfalls may cause landslides /slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli.

Heavy rain may generate flash floods in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, and Mansehra on March 26 and March 27. Tourists are advised to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travelling during the forecast period.