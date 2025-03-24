Ghana signs visa-free agreement with another Muslim country

CASABLANCA – Ghana and Morocco have inked an agreement paving way for waiving visa requirements for the visitors.

The visa waiver would apply to all categories of travelers between the two countries as confirmed by Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who stated that the agreement would need parliamentary ratification from both the nations in the coming weeks.

Besides the visa waiver, both the countries have pledged to strengthen collaboration in agribusiness, tourism, and security.

The government of Morocco has also doubled its annual scholarships for Ghanaian students starting this year and the visa waiver would attract more and more visitors.

For those who intend to visit Ghana, there are numerous places to visit including the historic Cape Coast Castle, Kakum National Park and the vibrant city of Accra with its busy markets and museums. Moreover, visitors should also pay a visit to the serene Lake Volta, the cultural heritage of Kumasi, and the scenic beaches of Takoradi.

On the other hand, Morocco is a treasure trove for history buffs and travellers. For instance, they can explore the ancient medinas of Marrakech and Fes, busy souks and marvelous architecture awaits them. Travelers can also visit the blue city of Chefchaouen in the Rif Mountains, or take a camel ride through the Sahara Desert. If you are planning to visit the country, don’t miss the breathtaking Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca.