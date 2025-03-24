AGL69.41▼ -4.18 (-0.06%)AIRLINK176.89▼ -2.72 (-0.02%)BOP11.35▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.94▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DFML44.93▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)DGKC131.77▼ -0.85 (-0.01%)FCCL45.41▼ -1.21 (-0.03%)FFL16.32▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC138.98▼ -2.09 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.2▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.41▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.14▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF58.86▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)NBP76.5▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)OGDC218.17▼ -9.18 (-0.04%)PAEL45.87▼ -2.31 (-0.05%)PIBTL10.55▲ 0.08 (0.01%)PPL184.5▼ -6.88 (-0.04%)PRL37.04▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)PTC24.08▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL97.66▼ -2.3 (-0.02%)TELE7.87▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.84▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)TPLP11.11▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TREET23.08▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)TRG70.2▲ 1.99 (0.03%)UNITY28.82▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)WTL1.38▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Rajab Butt breaks silence on ‘295’ Perfume backlash amid outrage

Rajab Butt Breaks Silence On 295 Perfume Backlash Amid Outrage
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – YouTube sensation and vlogger Rajab Butt continues to remain in the limelight and this time, it’s his latest perfume that landed him in trouble.

It all started with the launch of Rajab’s latest perfume brand, “295” which prompted allegations of disrespecting Islam as Section 295 related to religious matters and blasphemy. Amid the outrage, TikTok star revealed that he named the brand after late Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala, and not because he faced similar charges for disrespecting Namaz.

As the late Indian singer was infamously charged under these sections, Rajab Butt’s claim to have faced the same allegations has sparked controversy in Pakistan, as such matters are highly sensitive.

The clip quickly went viral, triggering intense backlash from social media users. Many even condemned YouTuber for launching the perfume with these digits.

Rajab Butt Statement

Rajab issued a public apology, clarifying respect for the Quran, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Sahabas, and all Islamic personalities. He emphasized that his previous statements were not meant to oppose Pakistan’s Section 295 (blasphemy law) and reaffirmed his support for blasphemy laws and punishment for those committing blasphemous acts.

YouTube video

Additionally, Rajab announced the discontinuation of his 295 perfume brand, expressing regret for any offense caused and focusing on more respectful initiatives in the future.

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

UHS declares MBBS second professional result

  • Featured, Pakistan

Significant rains predicted in Pakistan from March 25

  • Pakistan

Top military honors conferred on Officers for their Service to Pakistan; Full List here

  • Pakistan

Big increase in Traffic Fines, Taxes proposed for THESE Vehicles in Punjab; full details here

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer