Rajab Butt breaks silence on ‘295’ Perfume backlash amid outrage

LAHORE – YouTube sensation and vlogger Rajab Butt continues to remain in the limelight and this time, it’s his latest perfume that landed him in trouble.

It all started with the launch of Rajab’s latest perfume brand, “295” which prompted allegations of disrespecting Islam as Section 295 related to religious matters and blasphemy. Amid the outrage, TikTok star revealed that he named the brand after late Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala, and not because he faced similar charges for disrespecting Namaz.

As the late Indian singer was infamously charged under these sections, Rajab Butt’s claim to have faced the same allegations has sparked controversy in Pakistan, as such matters are highly sensitive.

The clip quickly went viral, triggering intense backlash from social media users. Many even condemned YouTuber for launching the perfume with these digits.

Rajab Butt Statement