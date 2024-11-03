Shroud-clad protesters to topple ‘Form 47’ govt, claims Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters will hold a power show in Swabi on November 9 instead of Peshawar in which the party’s final protest call will be unveiled to oust the incumbent government.

Gandapur made the announcement while addressing a press conference outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan, saying that they were done being peaceful which resulted in torture and arrest of the PTI workers despite not responding to the harsh actions of the authorities.

Condemning the alleged “ill-treatment” of the PTI founder in Adiala Jail, the KP CM warned that such attitude towards the former prime minister would not be tolerated.