Gold rate in Pakistan today, 3 November, 2024

KARACHI—The price of 24-karat gold was recorded at PKR 290,300. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 248,890 per 10g on Sunday.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 290,300 PKR 2,531
Lahore PKR 290,300 PKR 2,531
Islamabad PKR 290,300 PKR 2,531
Peshawar PKR 290,300 PKR 2,531
Quetta PKR 290,300 PKR 2,531
Sialkot PKR 290,300 PKR 2,531
Hyderabad PKR 290,300 PKR 2,531
Faisalabad PKR 290,300 PKR 2,531
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 290,300
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 248,890
Per Gram Gold PKR 24,889

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

