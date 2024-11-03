Punjab information minister calls PTI a ‘Tanga Party’

Fida Hussnain Lahore

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari Lahore’s smog index was at 157 but has now reached 1,000 due to air pollution from India, which is alarming.

“The Punjab CM will write to the Indian Punjab CM to seek collaborative efforts to tackle smog,” said the minister, emphasizing joint efforts to combat Smog and air pollution during a press talk at DGPR on Saturday.

The reaction from the provincial minister came at the moment when the Air Quality Index in Lahore crossed 1000 amid smog battle.

The minister also criticized the PTI, saying that the goal of the PTI is merely to create unrest. She stated that the PTI members had now bowed down to their American masters.

Azma remarked that the new slogan of the “Tanga Party” would be “We are slaves.” The PTI has set its sights on the potential victory of Trump to secure the release of their leader, who she referred to as a criminal from May 9. She insisted that he should face a military trial, asserting that the “Fitna Party” has no connection to national development and is solely focused on spreading chaos.