ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – FIR in Pahalgam Attack unveiled Modi government’s pre-scripted political drama to malign Pakistan.

The new revelations uncovered botched false flag operation, exposing New Delhi’s manipulation of public opinion through propaganda. New evidence shows that FIR was filed just 10 minutes after the alleged incident ended, casting doubt on authenticity of attack.

Reports indicate that attack which allegedly took place between 1:50pm and 2:20pm led to FIR being registered by 2:30pm – only 10 minutes later and 6 km from the attack site. This rapid filing of the report raises serious questions about the legitimacy of the claims, suggesting the event was scripted long before it occurred.

FIR stated terms like “foreign handlers” and “cross-border terrorists,” indicating that the narrative was being shaped in real-time to blame Islamabad. Indian media quickly followed suit, propagating a story of targeted killings, even though the FIR described indiscriminate firing—revealing a stark contradiction between the official report and media coverage.

Pahalgam Attack

Security analysts are now highlighting the Pahalgam case as yet another example of India’s use of false flag operations to stoke fear, create nationalistic fervor, and influence public sentiment, especially during an election period. This mirrors previous incidents like Pulwama and Uri, where swift narratives were pushed and Pakistan was blamed without any meaningful inquiry.

With its inconsistencies and pre-scripted storyline, FIR has now become a key piece of evidence in exposing India’s ongoing disinformation campaign. International community is now witnessing how India manipulates media, stirs emotions, and tarnishes the reputation of its neighbors for political gain.