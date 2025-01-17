AGL39.5▲ 0.14 (0.00%)AIRLINK206.99▲ 6.09 (0.03%)BOP10.15▲ 0 (0.00%)CNERGY7▲ 0.12 (0.02%)DCL8.8▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DFML46.79▲ 1.05 (0.02%)DGKC104.1▲ 2.05 (0.02%)FCCL34.66▲ 0.57 (0.02%)FFL17.14▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC134.5▲ 2.8 (0.02%)HUMNL13.98▲ 0.22 (0.02%)KEL4.82▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.79▲ 0.09 (0.01%)MLCF44.17▲ 0.84 (0.02%)NBP61.51▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)OGDC221.5▲ 2.75 (0.01%)PAEL42.3▲ 0.76 (0.02%)PIBTL8.65▲ 0 (0.00%)PPL190.4▲ 3.28 (0.02%)PRL43.24▲ 1.18 (0.03%)PTC25.25▲ 0.26 (0.01%)SEARL103.5▲ 3.2 (0.03%)TELE9.18▲ 0.07 (0.01%)TOMCL34.39▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)TPLP13.29▲ 0.36 (0.03%)TREET23.39▲ 0.34 (0.01%)TRG68.82▲ 0.47 (0.01%)UNITY32.29▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)WTL1.91▲ 0.05 (0.03%)

Bushra Bibi arrested after seven-year jail in £190m case

Bushra Bibi Arrested After Seven Year Jail In 190m Case
ISLAMABAD – Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was arrested after sentence to seven years in jail in the £190 million case.

Bushra Bibi appeared before the court while Imran Khan was also present there when the verdict, which was reserved earlier and deferred for multiple times, was announced at Adiala jail.

Imran Khan was jailed for 14 years while Bushra Bibi was awarded seven years in jail in prison in the £190 million case.

Accountability Judge Nasir Javed delivered the verdict after three delays, sentencing Imran Khan to 14 years for corrupt practices and abuse of power, while Bushra Bibi received seven years for aiding him.

Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs1 million on Imran Khan and Rs500,000 on Bushra Bibi.

At the time of the verdict, Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, his sisters, and other PTI leaders were present in the courtroom.

Following the court’s decision, the jail authorities took Bushra Bibi into custody, and she would now remain in Adiala Jail.

The sources said that Bushra Bibi’s jail cell had already been prepared in Adiala Jail ahead of the verdict.

Web Desk Staff

