Lahore police arrest man over charges of raping woman, false promise of marriage

LAHORE – A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman after luring her with a false pretence of marriage.

A woman residing in Iqbal Town, Lahore, called the emergency helpline 15 and reported that the suspect gained her trust by promising marriage and called her to meet him in private.

The suspect allegedly invited her to a local hotel, gave her an intoxicating substance and then sexually assaulted her.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the Virtual Women Police Station acted promptly and dispatched police to the scene.

The police provided protection to the woman and arrested the suspect, registering a case against him.

The woman stated that the accused was temporarily in Pakistan and usually resides in Dubai.

The spokesperson added that more than 350,000 women have so far benefited from the Virtual Women Police Station.

The Safe City spokesperson stated that the Virtual Women Police Station has become a reliable platform for women. Women can call 15 and press 2 to get help from the Virtual Women Police Station.