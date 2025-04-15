AGL68.4▲ 0.15 (0.00%)AIRLINK177.25▲ 3.46 (0.02%)BOP11.55▲ 0.19 (0.02%)CNERGY8.56▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)DCL10.12▲ 0.47 (0.05%)DFML44.7▲ 0.13 (0.00%)DGKC126.23▼ -0.77 (-0.01%)FCCL46.55▼ -0.39 (-0.01%)FFL15.4▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC144.51▲ 0.76 (0.01%)HUMNL12.9▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)KEL4.52▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.8▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF62.5▲ 0.17 (0.00%)NBP81.6▲ 1.72 (0.02%)OGDC213.2▲ 1.18 (0.01%)PAEL47.2▲ 0.13 (0.00%)PIBTL10.74▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)PPL172.55▲ 1.27 (0.01%)PRL36.4▲ 0.52 (0.01%)PTC23.5▲ 0.14 (0.01%)SEARL96.18▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)TELE7.3▲ 0.2 (0.03%)TOMCL33.9▼ -0.15 (0.00%)TPLP10.21▲ 0.25 (0.03%)TREET22▲ 0.27 (0.01%)TRG63.2▼ -0.69 (-0.01%)UNITY27.8▲ 1.19 (0.04%)WTL1.34▲ 0.01 (0.01%)

Lahore police arrest man over charges of raping woman, false promise of marriage

Lahore Police Arrest Man Over Charges Of Raping Woman False Pretence Of Marriage
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman after luring her with a false pretence of marriage.

A woman residing in Iqbal Town, Lahore, called the emergency helpline 15 and reported that the suspect gained her trust by promising marriage and called her to meet him in private.

 The suspect allegedly invited her to a local hotel, gave her an intoxicating substance and then sexually assaulted her.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the Virtual Women Police Station acted promptly and dispatched police to the scene.

 The police provided protection to the woman and arrested the suspect, registering a case against him.

The woman stated that the accused was temporarily in Pakistan and usually resides in Dubai.

The spokesperson added that more than 350,000 women have so far benefited from the Virtual Women Police Station.

The Safe City spokesperson stated that the Virtual Women Police Station has become a reliable platform for women. Women can call 15 and press 2 to get help from the Virtual Women Police Station.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Shattered Futures: The Drug Crisis in Education Institutions

  • Pakistan

Uzbekistan Airways to launch direct flights to Islamabad

  • Pakistan

IRSA denies reports of excess water being supplied to Sindh

  • Pakistan

750 prize bond draw April 2025 first, second winners announced

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer