Honda CD 70 Dream price update, 2 years installment plan [Jan 2025]

LAHORE – Honda CD70 Dreams has managed to create significant space for it in Pakistani motorcycle market as it offers a blend of sporty looks and impressive fuel efficiency.

When it comes to safety, the 70cc two-wheeler assures strong road grip during daily commute. It is equipped with sleek bodywork, a sharp headlight, and a taillight.

The Honda CD 70 Dream has impressive fuel average as it covers 55 kilometers per litre, which makes it one of the most fuel-efficient bikes.

The two-wheeler is powered by a 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine with a 4-speed transmission. Currently, it is available in two colors, Red and Black.

Honda CD 70 Dream Per Litre Fuel Average

Honda CD 70 Dream offers 55 km per litre and rider can cover a distance of up to 473 km with full tank.

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan

As of January 2025, Honda CD 70 Dream price stands at Rs168,900 in Pakistan.

Two Year Installment Plan

Meezan Apni Bike initiative is designed under the supervision of Meezan Bank’s Shariah Board and it is based on Musawammah – a Shariah-compliant mode of financing.

The bank offers two-year easy installment plan for Honda CD 70 Dream. If the buyer pays 35% or Rs59,115 in wake of down payment, the per month installment plan will be Rs4,743 for the period of two years.

Additionally, the buyer will pay Rs1,800 in wake of processing charges.