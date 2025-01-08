Sheikh Rasheed appeals ‘elders’ to forgive poor

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed claimed that the new year would be even more difficult for everyone, and appealed to the elders to forgive the poor.

“I appeal to the elders to forgive the poor as their situation is very bad,” said Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed while talking to the reporters outside an Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Sheikh Rashid further stated, “We were not even in Pakistan, yet we are involved in these cases. It has been two years.”

The former Interior Minister said, “The new year will be even more burdensome for everyone. For those who are hoping for big changes in the new year, there will be no change.”

He added, “There is nothing to say about the PPP (Pakistan People’s Party), no one is even listening to them. The dates for jail meetings are being changed. What do you think, will they extract any result from negotiations?,”.