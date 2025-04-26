Combating terrorism: Lessons from Xinjiang’s success

FROM 1990 to the end of 2016, terrorists and religious extremists carried out terrorist attacks in Xinjiang.

A large number of innocent people and several hundred police officials were killed by the terrorists.

The property loss incurred was enormous.

During that time terrorist attacks of ETIM severely jolted peace of Xinjiang.

Shooting, axing and stabbing had created terror in the masses.

Understanding the root causes of the terrorist incidents the Chinese government launched massive intelligence-based operations against the ETIM terrorist organization and successfully crushed the terrorist network.

Counterterrorism and de-radicalization in Xinjiang has always been conducted in accordance with the Chinese law.

The laws and regulations are powerful legal instruments to contain and combat terrorism and extremism in China.

The local government of Xinjiang upholds the principles of protecting lawful activities, curbing illegal actions, containing extremism, resisting infiltration and preventing and punishing crimes.

The local government respects and safeguards civil rights including freedom of religious belief.

It protects lawful religious activities, fulfils the reasonable religious demands of believers, protects the legitimate rights and interests of citizens and organizations, strikes severely at all forms of terrorism and forbids violations of the law and crimes such as spreading extremism, inciting ethnic hatred and dividing the country by means of religion.

With facts as the basis and the law as the criterion, judicial organs in Xinjiang adopt a policy that strikes the right balance between compassion and severity.

Ringleaders, core members and major offenders who are held accountable for organizing, planning and implementing violent, terrorist and religious extremist crimes are severely punished in accordance with the law.

Pakistan has long been facing terrible terrorism, especially in Balochistan and KP.

Pakistan needs to learn lesson from China’s success in elimination of terrorism in Xinjiang.

Those who have previously received administrative and criminal punishment or have been exempted from criminal punishment after committing violent, terrorist and religious extremist crimes are found committing the same sort of crimes again are severely punished in accordance with the law.

While minor offenders who have pleaded guilty are sentenced leniently in accordance with the law.

Juvenile offenders, deluded offenders and coerced offenders are sentenced leniently in accordance with the law.

Offenders who surrender themselves or help in cracking the cases are sentenced leniently or their prison terms are reduced in accordance with the law.

Punishment is used effectively to reform the offenders and prevent crimes.

Law-based de-radicalization has been launched in Xinjiang to address illegal religious activities, unlawful publicity material and the spread of religions through the internet, effectively curbing religious extremism.

Extremist interference in administration, judicial affairs, education, marriage and medical services has been eradicated.

School enrollment rates have risen significantly and public awareness of extremism’s dangers has grown.

The de-radicalization effort and counterterrorism drive have met the safety expectations of all ethnic groups, maintaining social harmony and stability.

Terrorism and extremism endanger human rights and sustainable development by promoting intolerance among religions, cultures and societies, undermining justice, dignity, peace and security.

Fighting terrorism and extremism remains a common and arduous global challenge.

Over the years, many countries and regions have explored various approaches and measures suited to their specific conditions, aiming to effectively combat and prevent terrorism and safeguard their societies from the threats it poses.

Based on experience gathered from the international community, China has been working hard to wipe out the conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism and to prevent and combat terrorism.

Based on its own conditions, Xinjiang has been making intensive counterterrorism and de radicalization efforts.

Upholding the principle of fighting and preventing terrorism at the same time, the autonomous region has been taking aggressive action against violent terrorist crimes, and at the same time, addressing the problem at its source.

It has been making every effort to protect the fundamental human rights of citizens from violation by terrorism and extremism.

Specific measures include improving public wellbeing, promoting knowledge of the law through education, and offering education and aid through vocational education and training centres in accordance with the law.

Public wellbeing is crucial for happiness, social harmony, and national stability.

In the past, parts of Xinjiang were deeply affected by terrorism and religious extremism, disrupting daily life and threatening development.

In response, China adopted a people-centred development model, improving living standards through initiatives in employment, education, healthcare, and social security.

Guided by the rule of law, the government implemented firm measures to punish violent extremists, protect citizens, and uphold national unity.

This law-based approach helped curb extremism and restore long-term peace.

Pakistan, facing ongoing terrorism in Balochistan and KP, should draw lessons from Xinjiang’s success.

By combining strict anti-terror measures with efforts to uplift public welfare, Pakistan can address both the symptoms and root causes of extremism.

A firm, lawful stance against violence and a commitment to improving lives is essential for national security, public confidence, and sustainable peace.

—The writer is author of several books based in UK.([email protected])