THE Yarlung Zangbo project is a major hydropower initiative approved by China on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River in the Xizang Autonomous Region.

This project is designed to accelerate China’s green energy transition, aligning with its goals of carbon peaking by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060.

It will generate 10 gigawatts (GW) of electricity, making it one of China’s largest hydropower development projects.

It will complement solar and wind energy projects in the surrounding areas, creating a clean energy base.

The project is expected to boost local industries, including engineering, logistics and trade, while improving electricity, water management and transportation infrastructure.

Extensive geological and ecological studies were conducted to ensure structural safety and ecological preservation, with monitoring systems in place to minimize environmental impact.

This project is a cornerstone of China’s energy policy, balancing economic development with ecological sustainability.

With such immense boons, one would expect bouquets for China for undertaking this massive project but instead, the two lower riparian states of the river—it is being built on—India and Bangladesh, have criticized it.

Sadly, a Pakistani daily has joined the fray in hurling brickbats on China regarding the project by reproducing a report by ANN and The Statesman of India.

It is imperative to examine the issue with an open mind.

The Yarlung Zangbo project is being considered as controversial for several reasons, particularly due to its geopolitical and environmental implications.

This massive hydropower dam is being constructed on the Yarlung Zangbo River—originating from the Tibet Autonomous Region of China—which becomes the Brahmaputra River as it flows into India and Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh fear that the dam could significantly impact water flow downstream.

Experts fear that China could manipulate water levels, potentially causing floods or droughts in neighbouring countries.

Additionally, the proposed location is prone to earthquakes and landslides, raising concerns about the dam’s safety and the risk of environmental disasters.

Another major concern is the absence of a formal water-sharing agreement between China and the affected countries, raising fears that China could control water flow, potentially leading to droughts or floods in neighbouring regions.

This scribe has toured the length and breadth of China and visited various dams including a marvel of engineering in ancient times—the Dujiangyan irrigation infrastructure built in 256 BC on the Min River—a 735-kilometre-long tributary of the Yangtze River by constructing a water channel through Mount Yulei when dynamite had not been invented yet.

China has built over 98,000 dams and reservoirs, which includes nearly 40% of the world’s largest dams.

Beijing thus, would be well served to take several steps to address the concerns of India and Bangladesh regarding the Yarlung Zangbo project.

The establishment of a formal mechanism by China to share real-time hydrological data with India and Bangladesh would ensure that downstream countries are informed about water flow changes.

could engage in regular diplomatic discussions with India and Bangladesh to build trust and allow for collaborative decision-making on water management.

Independent environmental impact assessments could be encouraged by China allowing international experts to review the findings, reassuring neighbouring countries that the project will not cause ecological harm.

Additionally, it could commit to maintaining a minimum water flow in the Yarlung Zangbo/ Brahmaputra River, ensuring that downstream regions do not suffer from water shortages or unexpected floods.

Establishing a formal water-sharing treaty with India and Bangladesh would provide a legal framework for cooperation and dispute resolution.

Simultaneously, Bangladesh and India can take several diplomatic and strategic steps to ensure that their concerns about the Yarlung Zangbo project are addressed by China by pushing for high-level diplomatic talks with Beijing to discuss the potential impact of the dam and negotiating water-sharing agreements.

Encouraging joint scientific studies with China on the dam’s environmental impact could provide data-driven solutions to mitigate risks.

(Pushing for binding agreements on water management would ensure predictable and fair water distribution.

(Pushing for binding agreements on water management would ensure predictable and fair water distribution.

Since India is on the receiving end of the Yarlung Zangbo project, it is raising a hue and cry, fearing that China will also bully the lower riparian states like India has been doing.

Bangladesh, on the other hand—instead of hanging on to India’s coattails—has sought China’s river water master plan and is willing to talk to Beijing.

India continues to express strong reservations about the dam’s potential impact on its water security.

It is hoped that international arbitration would not be resorted to for the Yarlung Zangbo project because, unlike India, China has been a mature and responsible state, cognizant of its neighbour’s concerns.

For decades, through various cooperation mechanisms, China has been sharing flood season hydrological information with bordering countries, briefing floods, droughts and other emergency event information, jointly building and operating trans-border river projects to high standards.

Beijing has participated in international cooperation in emergency management and disaster relief and worked with downstream countries to minimize the risks and losses of floods and droughts.

These efforts have safeguarded people’s lives and property and have been highly appreciated and recognized by related countries and international institutions.

