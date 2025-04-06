US begins travel ban enforcement and here’s first country to face ban

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration has effectively started enforcing travel ban amid enhanced and aggressive national security measures.

The Department of State has confirmed in a statement issued by the Secretary of State on Saturday that it was revoking visas for all passport holders of South Sudan.

In a short statement issued by Marco Rubio, it was clarified that the government would prevent further issuance of visas to the passport holders of South Sudan.

As far as the reason for the travel ban is concerned, the statement mentions that the country was not accepting its citizens when the US government removed them from its territory.

Marco Rubio has also clarified that the travel ban would be reviewed when the transitional government of South Sudan is in full cooperation regarding the acceptance of its citizens.

It bears mentioning that there is an ongoing violence between government troops and armed opposition groups in South Sudan and UN fears another civil war in the country.

The travel ban comes as US reviews its immigration policies. A few days earlier, a social media post highlighted the countries which could face the travel ban; however, the Trump administration had clarified that there was no official list available at the moment. Interestingly, Sudan was on the list to face complete travel ban.

It is still not clear whether the travel ban would extend to other countries mentioned in that viral social media post or South Sudanese would only face the ban.

Nonetheless, the Trump administration has intensified operation against illegal immigrants and even against legal Green Card Holders. In recent days, the administration has revoked visas of over 300 foreigners including students. Vice President, JD Vance has also categorically elaborated that the US Green Card does not give foreigners indefinite right to stay in the country.