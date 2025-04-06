Karachi, Hyderabad, Sindh weather; excessive heat prevails

KARACHI – Sindh continued to sizzle on Sunday with mercury rising as high as 44°C in Dadu, Nawabshah and Mithi.

Maximum temperature in Tando Jam, Hyderabad, Padidan and Chhor reached 43°C, and in Sakrand, Mirpur Khas Mohenjo-Daro 42°C.

In Karachi, the temperature reached 39°C, the highest in the port city during the current summer season.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad and most parts of Sindh during the next week. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain at 02°C to 04°C above normal levels.

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 38°C and 40°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 40°C and 42°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather prevailed in the port city and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 35 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 43°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 26 per cent.