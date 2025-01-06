Iraqi inaugurates computer lab for statistics dept

Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Vice Chancellor of the University of Karachi, inaugurated an updated computer laboratory at the KU Department of Statistics on Monday. The event was attended by faculty members, students, and notable alumni, with a focus on enhancing the educational infrastructure to meet modern technological demands. Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi emphasized the critical need for investment in education and research.

He noted that while education is universally seen as an investment for the future, it is often perceived as a burden in Pakistan. He stated, “Pakistan cannot achieve its goals without investing in education. A knowledge-based society and economy are essential for progress. Nations like Japan, Germany, and China have learned from their challenges, and their success stories serve as examples.” The KU VC also pointed out Pakistan’s reluctance to take responsibility for educational and infrastructural improvements, often leading welfare organizations to fill the void.

He commended alumni for stepping forward to help their departments, underscoring the importance of faculty and institutional support in individual success. Professor Dr. Musarrat Jahan Yousuf, Dean of the Faculty of Science, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the growing importance of technology in all fields.

She acknowledged that the provision of updated computers would benefit not only the Department of Statistics but all departments at the university, aligning the younger generation with current technological needs. Mazher-ul-Haq, a 1973 alumnus of the Department of Statistics, shared his experiences and the international success of graduates from the department. He expressed his gratitude to the University of Karachi and encouraged other alumni to contribute in any way they could. His donation of 14 HP Z240 Core i7 computers, aimed at upgrading the computer lab, was presented as a gesture of giving back to the institution.

Dr. Rafia Shafi, the in-charge of the Department of Statistics, informed the audience that the computers donated by Mazher-ul-Haq would significantly enhance students’ ability to work with modern technology, thus improving their skills and future prospects.

The donation included high-performance machines designed to meet the increasing demands of data analysis and research in the field. This initiative is part of a broader effort to equip KU students with the tools necessary for success in the digital age, ensuring that the university remains at the forefront of technological advancements in education.