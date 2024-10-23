AGL38.36▼ -0.08 (0.00%)AIRLINK137.3▼ -0.34 (0.00%)BOP5.39▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.83▲ 0.06 (0.02%)DCL8.05▲ 0.31 (0.04%)DFML45.59▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)DGKC83.14▲ 2.59 (0.03%)FCCL30.33▲ 0.79 (0.03%)FFBL57.75▲ 1.82 (0.03%)FFL9.11▲ 0 (0.00%)HUBC106.67▲ 1.31 (0.01%)HUMNL14.31▲ 0.25 (0.02%)KEL4.67▲ 0.44 (0.10%)KOSM7.97▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)MLCF38.82▲ 0.93 (0.02%)NBP67.88▼ -1.22 (-0.02%)OGDC169.14▲ 2.17 (0.01%)PAEL25.41▲ 0.23 (0.01%)PIBTL5.96▼ -0.78 (-0.12%)PPL130.95▲ 0.78 (0.01%)PRL23.83▲ 0.11 (0.00%)PTC15.78▲ 0.12 (0.01%)SEARL64.65▲ 3.41 (0.06%)TELE7.44▲ 0.41 (0.06%)TOMCL36.04▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TPLP7.84▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TREET14.89▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)TRG45.1▲ 0.24 (0.01%)UNITY25.71▲ 0.17 (0.01%)WTL1.29▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

Shafqat Cheema: Pakistan’s legendary actor in Coma after brain stroke

LAHORE – Pakistani actor Shafqat Cheema remained in serious condition after suffering a brain stroke, his family member said on Wednesday.

The Choorian star is in Lahore’s Shalamar Hospital, where he is in a coma. Family members said that there has been some improvement in his health, providing a glimmer of hope during this challenging time. Cheema’s hospitalization new spread rapidly across various media platforms, prompting an outpouring of support from fans and showbiz stars.

Meanwhile, the family members publicly requested prayers for his recovery, and social media users are sharing messages of well wishes. As the situation develops, fans remain hopeful for the recovery of this iconic figure in Pakistani cinema. Pakistan Observer wishes Shafqat Cheema a speedy recovery and good health.

Cheema, 62, is a distinguished actor known for his impressive career spanning over 3 decades, particularly for his compelling performances in villain roles. He hailed from a family of religious scholars, being a Hafiz and Qari of the Holy Quran.

His acting journey started by chance when he visited Shahnoor Studios in Lahore, leading him to pursue a career in film. Some of his famous films are Geo Sar Utha Kay, Kalay Chor, God-Father, Baazigar, Choorian and The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Web Desk (Lahore)

