Honda CB150F Latest Price in Pakistan, Installment Plans 2024

Honda Cb150f Latest Price In Pakistan Installment Plans 2024
Honda remains key player in Pakistan’s auto market known for its entry-level bikes like CD 70 and CG 125, while the company also offered premium bikes like Honda CB150.

The top-of-the-line bike of Autogiant is somehow expensive due to brand reputation, reliability, high build quality, and advanced performance features. As several factors pushed Honda bike prices, the bike also cost around half a million in Pakistan.

The bike is commuter-friendly ride featuring a 4-stroke engine and a stylish design with LED lighting. It comes with robust suspension, while its maintenance is not easy as cheaper bikes. Honda 150 offers 35 km/l fuel efficiency and a top speed of 140 km/h.  Its resale value also remains moderate due to price point.

Honda CB150F Price 2024

In October 2024, Honda CB 150 price is Rs493,900.

Honda CB150 Installments

3Year Plan

Details Amount
Down Payment Rs. 123,475
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 125,275
Number of Months 36
Monthly Installment Rs. 16,757

2 Year Plan

Details Amount
Down Payment Rs. 123,475
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 125,275
Number of Months 24
Monthly Installment Rs. 16,003

1 Year Plan

Details Amount
Down Payment Rs. 123,475
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 125,275
Number of Months 12
Monthly Installment Rs. 30,870

NOTE: These Installment Plans are with Meezan Bank, please check other options and choose what best for you.

Honda CD 70, CG 125, and Pridor Installment Plans 2024

