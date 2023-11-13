LAHORE – Lahore High Court has issued directives for the Punjab government to formulate work from home policy two days per week, and directed to close schools and colleges as measure amid alarming levels of smog.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC issued orders to close all educational institutions as local administration apparently failed to control the deteriorating situation due to smog.

The court issued the directives during a hearing about the measures to control the alarmingly high pollution. The court reprimanded the Lahore commissioner and directed them to formulate a work-from-home policy for two days a week.

School Holidays in Lahore Smog

During the hearing, the judge remarked that Commissioner Lahore had failed in controlling smog. He lamented DC and other officials as nothing happened on the ground.

The court also issued directives to remove deputy commissioners in Sheikhupura Jhang, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Nankana and Bahawalnagar, as situation remained alarming in the regions. LHC judge ordered Punjab chief secretary to issue a notification to transfer the officers.

The court further directed to remove D.G. environment as crop residual burning shows gloomy situation in parts of the region. Judge Shahid Karim said Lahore and other cities faced disruption if traffic stops for some time, sharing two cents on vehicle emissions.

The court later adjourned the meeting and ordered commission members to hold a meeting with the Punjab chief secretary.

Last week, the Punjab government announced a long weekend in Lahore, Gujranwala, and other districts as air pollution caused a deteriorating situation.