LAHORE – On the directions of Lahore High Court, Punjab Government has set up Anti-Smog Cell for taking punitive action and adopting mitigation measures.

Representatives of key departments including WASA, TEPA and LWMC will be part of the cell set up at Commissioner Office Lahore.

People can submit complaints regarding burning of crop residue and smoke-emitting vehicles on UAN and WhatsAp number.

Justice Shahid Karim directed taking action against smoke emitting vehicles and industries, cutting of trees and burning of crop subtle. He directed making walkways for pedestrians and lanes for cyclists. He directed completing development works before the start of next smog season. He also directed engaging private sector for improving environment.

Commissioner Lahore said that all the relevant departments were working in close coordination for checking burning of crop residue. He said that the administration was raising public awareness about hazards of cutting trees. He said that third party was monitoring sprinkling of water to minimize pollution caused by development works.

The court adjourned the proceedings till next Tuesday.