KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed an upward trajectory in line with the global trend.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) suggests that yellow metal gained further traction following a surge in the international rate.

As of Monday, the price of 24-karat bullion sets at Rs211,800 per tola after a hike of Rs800.

The price of 10-gram gold was being sold at Rs181,584 with an increase of Rs686.

In the last session, the yellow metal decreased by Rs2,100 to settle at Rs211,000 per tola.

Globally, international rate of yellow metal stands around $1,960, with a marginal increase of $2 on Monday.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Other than the gold prices, the rate of silver remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola on Monday.