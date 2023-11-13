LONDON- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took decisive action on Monday by dismissing his Interior Minister, Suella Braverman, over allegations of police bias favoring pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

The sources said that Sunak made the decision to ask her to “leave government,” a request she accepted. The development took place after pressure mounted from both opposition lawmakers and members within his own Conservative Party.

The reports indicated that Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is set to step in as Braverman’s replacement.

Meanwhile, as Sunak initiated a reshuffle of his ministerial team, former Prime Minister David Cameron’s presence at Downing Street fueled speculation about a potential return to government.

This move by Sunak is anticipated to be part of a broader cabinet overhaul, where he is likely to bring in allies and replace ministers deemed to have underperformed in their respective departments, as stated by his Downing Street office.

The catalyst for Braverman’s dismissal was her defiance of Sunak last week when she published an article accusing the police of employing “double standards” in handling protests.

The opposition Labour party argued that her statements escalated tensions during a pro-Palestinian demonstration, where over 140 individuals were arrested following clashes between far-right counter-protesters and police attempting to keep them separate from the 300,000 pro-Palestinian marchers.