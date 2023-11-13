LAHORE- In response to the escalating smog crisis in Lahore, the Lahore High Court on Monday ordered the government authorities to mitigate the impact of hazardous air quality.

Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC passed the orders while hearing petitions seeking actions against smog and environmental pollution.

The court, presided over by Justice Shahid Karim, ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to enhance smog control measures promptly.

“This is the only way for the government that it should announce vacations across the province to fight against smog,” observed Justice Karim while hearing pleas against smog and environmental pollution in Punjab, especially Lahore which is under severe attack of smoke and smog.

The court ordered the closure of all government and private educational institutions on every Saturday and manadated a two-day work-from-home policy for all offices in a week.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs, Justice Karim pointed out the urgency of the situation, emphasizing the need for immediate action.

The court observed that the government should contemplate declaring holidays across the entire Punjab region as a proactive measure to combat the smog crisis.

In an effort to hold officials accountable, the court directed the Punjab government to facilitate the exchange of Deputy Commissioners in Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, and Gojra. Contempt of court notices were issued to these officers, signaling a strong actions for necessary measures.

The LHC also directed the officials to address the root causes of smog, including environmental management.

The court ordered the immediate replacement of the Director-General of Environment and urged swift action to implement effective solutions.

During the proceedings, the court alobserved the role of vehicle emissions in contributing to smog and advocated for the promotion of cycling and public transport.

Justice Karim highlighted the impact of traffic on air quality, observing that even a brief halt for five minutes could lead to widespread chaos.

A legal representative informed the court about the importation of large quantities of tires within specific police station limits. He asked the court to direct the Chief Secretary to address the issue promptly.

Justice Karim directed the relevant authorities for a collaborative approach to tackle the smog crisis.

The court also directed the Chief Secretary of Punjab to engage in a meeting with the Judicial Water Commission and ensure the effective implementation of the two-day work-from-home policy in offices.

The court adjourned further hearing till Wednesday.