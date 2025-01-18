SC Justice Ayesha A. Malik calls for urgent action on animal rights in Pakistan

LAHORE – Supreme Court Judge Justice Ayesha A. Malik called for an urgent action on animal rights in Pakistan, saying that the strict punishments should be imposed for cruelty against animals.

A conference on climate change and animal rights was held at a private hotel in Lahore on Saturday.

While addressing the opening session, Justice Ayesha A. Malik said, “Today, we are discussing a topic that people usually avoid. Animals are extremely important not just for our society but for the entire world. Every living being has the right to live without fear,”.

She further stated that the animal rights are just as important as human rights, but unfortunately, this issue is largely ignored. She pointed out that Pakistan is far behind in protecting animal rights, and stressed the need for collective efforts to address the issue.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik highlighted that just like humans need clean water and a healthy environment, the animals also required the same essentials. She emphasized the need for a legal framework that ensured the animal rights everywhere.

The Supreme Court judge stressed that the effective measures must be taken to ensure animal welfare in Pakistan. She acknowledged the efforts of organizations working in this area but urged that more needs to be done. She reiterated that there should be strict punishment for cruelty against animals.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik expressed concerns over condition of animals in Tollinton Market, saying that the case of stray dog culling had been thoroughly examined. She pointed out that no one was aware of the legal basis for killing stray dogs, and the only justification given was rabies prevention.