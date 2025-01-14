Saw judges falling ill, trembling during trials: Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD – Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan remarked that she had seen judges falling ill and trembling during trials.

Bushra Bibi gave these remarks during appearance before the court in case related to Rangers personnel’s deaths in accident in Islamabad.

Judge Tahir Abbas Supra of the Anti-Terrorism Court was hearing the case.

Bushra Bibi appeared the court in person.

A noteworthy exchange took place between Bushra Bibi and Judge Tahir Abbas.

The judge stated, “It took some time, but legal procedures were followed.” To this, Bushra Bibi replied, “No issue, but we have lost trust in the courts.”

Judge Tahir Abbas responded, “That’s not the case. Trust hasn’t been lost everywhere. Whatever shape the justice system is in, if it collapses, society will collapse too. You’ve appeared before me in court before as well.”

Bushra Bibi further stated, “During the trials, I have seen judges falling ill and trembling. One judge’s blood pressure reached 200, yet he had to announce a verdict against us,”.

Bushra Bibi remarked, “The country has laws but no justice. The PTI chairman is imprisoned for upholding the supremacy of the Constitution. After what has happened to us, we’ve lost faith in the law,”.

Later, the court granted Bushra Bibi interim bail until February 17 in the case registered against her at Ramna Police Station.