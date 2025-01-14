Differences should be resolved soon as negotiations are underway: Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar said that the political negotiations are underway, and the differences should be resolved soon.

Speaking to the media at Islamabad Judicial Complex, Barrister Gohar said, “If the court had to give a decision, it could have waited. The decision should not be linked to negotiations, and it isn’t,”.

Barrister Gohar was of the view that Imran Khan ruled out any deal, and the negotiations would only take place on two points.

“We remain firm on our stance regarding the mandate. Petitions are pending, and a decision on the mandate should be made within four months,” he added.

The PTI chairman stressed that the political negotiations are happening and should take place at the table.

“We are hopeful, and differences should be resolved soon,” he added.

Earlier, Gohar Khan while emphasizing to clear the dust over May 9 riots has asked the National Assembly to form an inquiry commission.

“Form a commission and let’s clear the dust of May 9,” said Barrister Gohar Khan delivering his speech on the floor of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Barrister Gohar pointed out that the inquiry commissions had been set up in the past in this country, but nothing came of them. He further stated that this assembly had yet to ensure the protection of its members and their children.

He further said, “Oppression is oppression; when it increases, it is destroyed. One person who came out of a Syrian prison after 39 years said the Syrian ruler fled the country with $2 billion. Do not force us to return to the streets. This house must deliver justice to us,”.

He said that the reason for setting up a committee was to correct the mistakes and should not be seen as a weakness.

The PTI chairman said injustice was done with their people and bullets were fired at them.

“No country in the world can allow shooting at peaceful protesters,” said Gohar Khan while indicating towards crackdown on the PTI workers and leaders during the Islamabad protest.

He claimed that none of their protesters were armed, and if there was any shooting, the responsibility for it must be held accountable.