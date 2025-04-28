Pakistan Stock Exchange tanks 1400 points amid Pakistan-India tensions

KARACHI – Red Monday for Pakistan Stock Exchange amid soaring tensions over Indian false flag operation in occupied Kashmir.

KSE-100 witnessed heavy selling onthe first day of the week, as investor concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty triggered a sharp downturn in the market. The index fell by more than 1,350 points during intra-day trading, wiping out early morning gains.

The market closed at 114,065, after decline shows growing investor anxiety fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions and domestic economic challenges. After touching an intra-day high of 116,658.94 in early trading, the index reversed gains sharply, falling to a low of 113,867 before settling just above that level by market close.

The market’s volatility comes on heels of rising hostilities between Islamabad and New Delhi after deadly militant attack in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). India also blamed Pakistan for supporting cross-border militancy, an allegation that Islamabad has strongly denied.

Diplomatic relations deteriorated, with retaliatory actions such as India suspending a critical water treaty and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines. Market experts say the ongoing tensions dampened investor confidence.