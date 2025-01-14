AGL37.86▲ 0.29 (0.01%)AIRLINK200.01▲ 2.46 (0.01%)BOP10.51▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.08▲ 0.13 (0.02%)DCL8.95▲ 0.2 (0.02%)DFML39▲ 0.88 (0.02%)DGKC102.5▲ 2.28 (0.02%)FCCL34.92▲ 0.5 (0.01%)FFL17.62▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC127.12▼ -0.61 (0.00%)HUMNL13.82▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.85▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM7.02▲ 0.33 (0.05%)MLCF44.5▲ 0.35 (0.01%)NBP62.87▲ 0.36 (0.01%)OGDC222.99▼ -1.92 (-0.01%)PAEL42.94▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PIBTL8.56▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL192▼ -2.3 (-0.01%)PRL40.95▲ 2.19 (0.06%)PTC24.66▲ 0.32 (0.01%)SEARL101.49▲ 1.62 (0.02%)TELE9.52▲ 0.4 (0.04%)TOMCL35.09▲ 0.15 (0.00%)TPLP13.01▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET23.62▲ 0.69 (0.03%)TRG66.28▲ 2.18 (0.03%)UNITY32.7▲ 0.48 (0.01%)WTL1.78▲ 0 (0.00%)

CM Murad writes letter to PM, expresses concerns for neglecting Sindh Motorways projects

KARACHI  – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesdsy wrote another letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed for neglecting the motorway projects in the province.

In the letter, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah questioned that why Sindh was ignored in the motorway projects.

He mentioned that on March 6, 2024, he had written to the Prime Minister, urging the construction of the M-6 Motorway from Hyderabad to Sukkur, emphasizing that it is the only missing link connecting the south to the north. 

He expressed concern over  allocation of funds by the National Highway Authority (NHA), saying that less than 5% of the budget was allocated for Sindh.

“Punjab received 38.65% for 33 projects while Sindh was allocated only 4.34% for six projects,” he highlighted. 

CM Murad further noted that 4.40% was allocated for four projects in Gilgit and 0.16% for a single project in Azad Kashmir.

He urged the immediate allocation of funds for the Hyderabad-Sukkur M-6 Motorway and called on the NHA to commence work on the project without delay. 

Web Desk Staff

