Css 2024 Written Results Announced Check Full List Of Qualified Candidates
ISLAMABAD – The results of the much-anticipated CSS 2024 Examination have been announced as 395 candidates successfully cleared the written examination.

Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has officially announced the results for the written examination of the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2024. A total of 23,100 candidates applied for CSS 2024 examination, out of which 15,602 candidates participated in the written exam. After the evaluation, only 395 candidates have successfully cleared the written portion of the exam.

The success rate for CSS 2024 written exam stands at modest 2.53pc. This low success rate highlights the highly competitive nature of the exam and the rigorous standards maintained by the FPSC in selecting candidates for Pakistan’s prestigious civil services.

Candidates who have successfully passed the written exam will now move on to the next stages of the selection process, which include the interview and medical examination. The successful candidates will have the opportunity to serve in various key administrative positions within the government.

Web Desk (Lahore)

