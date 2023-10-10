RIYADH – Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stressed that the Kingdom continues to stand by the Palestinian people in their pursuit of their legitimate rights, striving for a dignified life, realizing their hopes and aspirations, and achieving a just and lasting peace.

The crown prince expressed the resolve during a telephone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

During the call, they discussed the military escalation in Gaza and its surrounding areas, as well as the worsening situation that poses a threat to the lives of civilians and the security and stability of the region.

MBS also stressed the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law and avoiding the targeting of civilians.

Moreover, he emphasized that the Kingdom is making every possible effort to engage with all international and regional parties to halt the ongoing escalation and prevent its further spread in the region.

In response, the Palestinian president expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the leadership of the Kingdom, appreciating its steadfast stance and the efforts it makes to stand by the Palestinian people and their just cause.