Karachi Kings hold their nerve in nail-biting thriller to beat Multan Sultans in PSL 10

KARACHI – Sensational Karachi Kings pulled off biggest chase in history of Karachi Stadium, successfully hunting down mamoth 235-run target set by Multan Sultans in the third match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

The thrilling contest saw Karachi Kings win by 4 wickets, achieving the target in exactly 20 overs. Multan Sultans, having posted an imposing total of 234/3 in their allotted 20 overs, looked set to defend their mammoth score. Rizwan’s scintillating 105*, the Sultans were in prime position. However, Karachi Kings produced a chase for the ages, spearheaded by an explosive century from James Vince.

James Vince was standout performer for Kings, blasting a remarkable century in just 43 balls. His fearless batting tore apart the Sultans’ bowling attack, and his stunning 100 was pivotal in ensuring Karachi remained ahead in the chase. Vince’s clean hitting, which included numerous boundaries and sixes, provided the platform for his team to stay in the hunt for the full 20 overs.

Khushdil Shah Seals the Win: As the match neared its thrilling conclusion, it was Khushdil Shah who rose to the occasion. In a fitting end, Shah struck the final blow, hitting the winning runs in style, and sealing Karachi’s incredible victory with just a few balls to spare.

This victory not only secured a vital win for Karachi Kings but also etched their name in history as the team to chase down the highest total at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium. It was a display of resilience, attacking intent, and confidence, as they overcame the pressure of chasing such a massive total.

Pakistan’s white-ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan lit up the National Bank Stadium on Saturday night with a scintillating century, powering Multan Sultans to a colossal 234/3 against Karachi Kings in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

Opting to field first after winning the toss, Karachi Kings were immediately put under pressure as Multan’s openers came out blazing. Rizwan, who led from the front, crafted a masterful unbeaten 105 off 63 balls, peppered with nine fours and five sixes. His calculated assault formed the backbone of Multan’s innings and left Karachi facing an uphill chase.

The Sultans got off to a fiery start, racing to 55 runs in the opening five overs. Shai Hope contributed briefly with eight runs before falling to Hasan Ali on the first ball of the sixth over. Usman Khan followed shortly after, managing 19 runs in a 27-run stand with Rizwan.

Middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam then stepped up, smashing a brisk 36 from just 19 balls. His partnership of 63 runs with Rizwan set the stage for a blistering finish. Ghulam was eventually dismissed by Abbas Afridi in the 15th over.

The closing overs saw a devastating unbeaten 89-run partnership between Rizwan and New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell. Bracewell’s 44 off just 17 balls, including five boundaries and three sixes, ensured Multan crossed the 230-run mark for the first time this season.

Karachi Kings’ bowlers struggled to contain the flow of runs, with only Hasan Ali, Abbas Afridi, and Khushdil Shah managing a wicket apiece.

Multan’s powerful batting display has now set the tone early in the tournament, raising the bar for the competition ahead.

Earlier in the tournament, Quetta Gladiators secured a dominant victory over Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi, making this season’s opening fixtures ones to remember.