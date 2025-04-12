AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

New High: Gold rates break all records to hit Rs340,600 Per Tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold rates continue to climb as prices move to an all-time high amid tariff tensions. With single-day hike of Rs1800, the new price per tola is Rs340,000 mark.

Data shared by Saraffa Assocation shows Gold rates crossing all barriers to high, and price of gold per tola now sets at Rs340,600 on April 12, Saturday while rate for 10 grams of gold settle at Rs292,009.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price  Change 
1 Tola Rs340,600 +Rs1,800
10 Grams Rs292,009 +Rs1,543

Saturday’s surge comes after previous spike, when yellow metal moved by ten thousand in a single day.

Globally, bullion jumped to $3,236 per ounce amid strong investor demand and market uncertainty.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
10-April Rs328,800
9-April Rs321,000
8-April Rs318,000
5-April Rs320,000
3-April Rs325,500
29-March Rs325,000
28-March Rs323,380

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

