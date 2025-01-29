AGL52.6▼ -4.53 (-0.08%)AIRLINK193.5▼ -1.51 (-0.01%)BOP9.64▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DCL8.72▲ 0 (0.00%)DFML51.04▲ 3.71 (0.08%)DGKC104.58▼ -0.83 (-0.01%)FCCL37.7▼ -1.07 (-0.03%)FFL15.6▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC127.07▼ -1.55 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.5▼ -0.31 (-0.02%)KEL4.58▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.1▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)MLCF43.96▼ -0.83 (-0.02%)NBP64.69▲ 1.17 (0.02%)OGDC203.24▼ -0.36 (0.00%)PAEL40.98▼ -0.15 (0.00%)PIBTL7.66▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL174.25▲ 0.34 (0.00%)PRL38.07▼ -1.01 (-0.03%)PTC24.07▼ -0.97 (-0.04%)SEARL107.24▼ -1.82 (-0.02%)TELE8.24▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.78▲ 0.04 (0.00%)TPLP11.78▼ -0.35 (-0.03%)TREET21.96▲ 0.45 (0.02%)TRG64.88▲ 0.09 (0.00%)UNITY31.9▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)WTL1.68▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Samsung S25 vs iPhone 16 Price and Features Comparison in Pakistan

iPhone vs Samsung rivalry continues, as the latest flagship device Galaxy S25 has been launched and techheads are too quick to compare both devices. As iPhones ace sleek, premium designs, offering a robust experience; Android comes with more freedom, with a variety of devices, customization options and bigger displays and battery sizes.

Samsung S25 vs iPhone 16

Galaxy S25 boasts a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, offering smoother visuals. The device has 6.1-inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, but S25 is thinner and lighter.

In comparison, Galaxy S25 is backed by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM whereas iPhone 16 comes with A18 chip with 8GB of RAM. Another main function is camera battle between two devices. Galaxy S25’s main shooter is 50MP, 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, while iPhone 16 comes with 48MP main and 12MP ultrawide with 2x optical zoom.

In term of battery, Galaxy S25 4,000mAh battery, and iPhone 16 is 3,561mAh battery that lasts around 12 hours and 43 minutes. Both devices support 25W wired charging and wireless. Galaxy S25 works on One UI 7 with enhanced AI features like Audio Eraser, while the iPhone 16 uses iOS 18.1 with smarter Siri and photo-editing tools.

Apparently, people like Samsung S25 AI features more helpful as compared to Apple AI tools.

Samsung S25 vs iPhone 16 Price in Pakistan

Samsung has not revealed the official price of S25 but reports claimed that price tag of Galaxy S25 will be around Rs3.5lac in Pakistan, while iPhone 16 base model price is Rs 380,499.

Features

Feature Samsung Galaxy S25 iPhone 16
Starting Price $799 $799 (8GB) $899 (256 GB)
Display 6.2-inch AMOLED (2340 x 1080), 1-120Hz adaptive 6.1-inch OLED (2556 x 1179), 60Hz
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy A18
RAM 12GB 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Rear Cameras 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) 48MP main (2x optical zoom), 12MP ultrawide
Front Camera 12MP 12MP
Battery Size 4,000 mAh 3,561 mAh
Charging Speed 25W wired, 15W wireless 25W wired, 15W wireless
Size 5.78 x 2.77 x 0.28 inches 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.31 inches
Weight 5.71 ounces 6 ounces
Colors Navy, Icyblue, Mint, Silver Shadow, Blueblack, Coralred, Pinkgold Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine
Release Date February 7, 2025 September 2024
Software One UI 7 (Android 15), AI features iOS 18.1, Apple Intelligence (AI features)
Battery Life (Test) Likely improvement over S24 (13.5 hrs) 12 hours 43 minutes
Charging Features Qi2 wireless charging (requires separate purchase) Qi wireless charging

Web Desk (Lahore)

