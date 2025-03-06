AGL58.59▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)AIRLINK177▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.81▲ 0.29 (0.02%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DCL9.16▲ 0.26 (0.03%)DFML44.85▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)DGKC122.33▲ 2.89 (0.02%)FCCL42.02▲ 2.09 (0.05%)FFL14.84▲ 0.16 (0.01%)HUBC134.51▲ 0.88 (0.01%)HUMNL12.96▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.44▲ 0.07 (0.02%)KOSM6.06▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF54.51▲ 1.32 (0.02%)NBP81.29▲ 1.48 (0.02%)OGDC222.58▲ 9.67 (0.05%)PAEL41.3▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PIBTL10.06▲ 0.48 (0.05%)PPL183.99▲ 12.88 (0.08%)PRL34.31▲ 0.98 (0.03%)PTC23.34▲ 0.32 (0.01%)SEARL91.07▼ -0.3 (0.00%)TELE7.86▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL31.98▲ 1.11 (0.04%)TPLP11.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TREET20.75▲ 0.38 (0.02%)TRG58.72▲ 0.42 (0.01%)UNITY29.42▲ 0.49 (0.02%)WTL1.36▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves rise by $27 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $15,873.8 million as of February 28, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, liquid foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $11,249.5 million.

Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $4,624.3 million as of February 28, 2025.

During the week ending February 28, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $27 million to $11,249.5 million.

The previous week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $11,222.4 million. During the week ending February 14, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $35 million to $11,201.5 million. SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $252 million to $11,166.6 million due to external debt repayments a week earlier.

During the week ending January 31, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $11,418.3 million. Before this week, the central bank’s liquid foreign reserves decreased by $76 million to $11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending January 17, 2025, SBP’s reserves decreased by $276 million to $11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments.

Staff Report

