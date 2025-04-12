Omani Rial to Pakistani rupee rate today – 12 April 2025

KARACHI – Omani Rial buying rate in Pakistan witnessed no change as it stood at Rs723.1 while the selling rate at Rs731.6 on Saturday, April 12, in open market.

The Omani Rial is the official currency of Oman. It is abbreviated as OMR. One Riyal is subdivided into 1000 baisa.

Currency exchange involves the conversion of one currency (e.g., Pakistani Rupees) into another (e.g., US Dollars, Riyal and others) or vice versa.

OMR to PKR Today Rate

The Omani Rial rate is being traded at Rs723.1 in open market. So, the 1,000 Omani Rial will be equal to Rs723,100 in Pakistani currency.

Oman is the third largest employer of Pakistani expatriates in GCC region after Saudi Arabia and the UAE and there are 360,000 Pakistanis working in Oman.

Pakistan receives more than $ 1 billion in remittances every year from Oman and Pakistani diaspora contributes greatly to the country’s foreign exchange.

Most of the Pakistanis are employed in the construction, oil & gas, manufacturing, logistics, wholesale and retail trade sectors. There are Pakistanis working in the healthcare, teaching, hospitality, banking and IT sectors as well, according to official statement.

Meanwhile, Saudi Riyal exchange rate in Pakistan open market weakened as it stood at Rs74.7 on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also recorded loss as it is being sold for Rs75.25 on the sixth day of the business week.