PSL 2025, 2nd Match: Quetta Gladiators lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi today

RAWALPINDI – A thrilling contest is expected today when Quetta Gladiators take on Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in second match of the PSL 2025.

Both sides will try to make a strong start in the tournament by securing victory in their first match of the event.

In first game of the tournament, Jason Holder’s four-wicket haul led defending champions Islamabad United to an eight-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday evening. This was also West Indies’ fast bowler debut game in the HBL Pakistan Super League.

After being put into bat, two-time champions Qalandars were dismissed for 139 in 19.2 overs. Only four batters — Abdullah Shafique (66, 38b, 6x4s, 3x6s), Sikandar Raza (23, 21b, 3x4s, 1×6), Daryl Mitchell (13, 14b, 2x4s) and Haris Rauf (10, 10b, 2x4s) — managed to reach double figures.

Gladiators vs Zalmi Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (C), Faheem Ashraf, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Rilee Rossouw, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Haseebullah, Khawaja Nafay, Kyle Jamieson, Khurram Shahzad, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Zeeshan, Hasan Nawaz, Danish Aziz, Kusal Mendis, Sean Abbott, Shoaib Malik

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Alzarri Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, George Linde, Hussain Talat, Luke Wood, Maaz Sadaqat, Max Bryant, Mehran Mumtaz, Mitchell Owen, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris (WK), Nahid Rana, Najibullah Zadran, Sufiyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore