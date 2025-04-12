AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

UK Pound to Pak rupee exchange rate today – 12 April 2025

Uk Pound Further Climbs Up Against Pakistani Rupee 14 February 2025
KARACHI – UK Pound exchange rate recorded downward trend against Pakistani rupee as it stood at Rs359.6 on Saturday, 12 April 2025.

The selling rate of the pound also witnessed downward trend as it is being sold for Rs363.1 at various outlets of exchange companies, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

The currency code for the British Pound Sterling is GBP, which is the official currency of the United Kingdom. The pound sign (£) is used for the British Pound Sterling, also known as “sterling.”

UK Pound to PKR Today

1 UK Pound = Rs361.12

Pakistan and the UK share strong historical, cultural, and diplomatic ties. The UK is a key trade partner and an important destination for Pakistani diaspora, with over a million Pakistanis living there.

Both countries collaborate on areas such as education, trade, defense, and counter-terrorism. The UK also provides significant aid and development support to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan recorded as $15,579.7 million while the State Bank of Pakistan held reserves stood at $10,676.3 million in the week ended on March 28, 2025.

As per weekly statement, the central bank’s reserves increased by $70 million to $10,676.3 million during the week.

Currency exchange rates are influenced by several key factors such as economic situation of a country that determine how much one currency is worth relative to another.

The most fundamental factor is market demand for a currency. If more people or businesses need a currency for trade or investment, its value rises. If demand drops, the currency’s value falls.

Our Correspondent

