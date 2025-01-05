Saim Ayub to get immediate treatment in London

LAHORE – Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has decided to send Saim Ayub to London for immediate treatment and the decision was made after consulting the doctors.

Saim, who was earlier set to travel to Pakistan, will now head to England. Chairman PCB had a phone call with Saim, he inquired about his well-being and expressed good wishes for a swift recovery.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi: “Saim Ayub will be checked up by the sports ortho specialist doctors in England as an immediate appointment has been made by the PCB. The medical team is looking into the entire case and Dr. Mumraiz has shared Saim’s medical reports with specialists in England.

Chairman PCB said that Saim Ayub is the brilliant stylish batsman and asset of Pakistan cricket.

“Saim’s treatment will be done in the best hospital in the world and this regard all resources will be used for his treatment. We hope that the left-handed batter will make a full recovery before the ICC Champions Trophy.

Saim will travel to London from Cape Town on the first available flight and assistant coach Azhar Mahmood will accompany him.