‘Resolve Imran Khan’s issue, and whole nation will stand with you’: Gandapur to Field Marshal Asim Munir

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur called on Field Marshal General Asim Munir to intervene and resolve the legal and political challenges faced by former Prime Minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a massive PTI rally in Peshawar, Gandapur urged the judiciary to deliver justice to Imran Khan, his wife, party workers, and the entire nation. “We send a clear message to the judiciary to act according to the Constitution and provide justice. Field Marshal Asim Munir has a duty to play his role in resolving Imran Khan’s issue; the entire nation stands behind you,” Gandapur said.

Pakistan’s ex-premier has been in custody for over two years and is facing multiple legal cases. Gandapur stressed that the people and party workers will remain united in support of Imran Khan until his release.

Chief Minister also addressed security concerns in KP, stating that his government does not support any military operations in the province and favors negotiations with Afghanistan to maintain peace. “We will raise our voice against civilian casualties and insist on dialogue to resolve conflicts,” he said.

He described the ongoing struggle led by Imran Khan as a fight for justice and freedom, likening it to the vision of a fair and just state. “Justice will prevail when all institutions function according to the Constitution, and we will continue raising our voice until then,” he added.

The rally saw participation from PTI leaders and workers from across Pakistan, including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Reports suggest that party leaders agreed to set aside differences and unite to make the rally a success and strengthen efforts for Imran Khan’s release.