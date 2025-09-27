From dust to dignity Pakistan’s minerals and diplomacy

Lt Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat (R)

IN the rugged heartlands of Baluchistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, beneath centuries of dust and silence, Pakistan’s mineral wealth is stirring.

The recent $500 million agreement with the United States is more than a financial transaction—it is a declaration of intent. It signals a shift in how Pakistan sees its subterranean treasures: not merely as commodities to be extracted, but as instruments of sovereignty, diplomacy and national renewal.

The deal, inked between Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and US Strategic Metals, marks a significant moment in the country’s geopolitical calculus. For decades, China has held a dominant position in Pakistan’s mining sector, with deep stakes in projects like Reko Diq and Saindak. Now, the entry of American capital and expertise offers a counterbalance—a hedge against overdependence and a doorway to Western markets, advanced refining technologies and digital financing models.

This dual engagement—China as anchor, America as hedge—is not without complexity and complications. It demands deft diplomacy and a clear-eyed understanding of Pakistan’s long-term interests. Yet it also affirms something vital: Pakistan is no longer a passive participant in global resource politics. It is learning to negotiate, to diversify and to assert its agency in a multipolar world.

But mineral wealth alone cannot heal old wounds. The regions that hold these riches—Baluchistan, GB and KP—have long been scarred by violence, marginalization and broken promises. Extraction without inclusion risks deepening these divides. The path forward must be paved not just with infrastructure, but with trust.

That means transparent royalty-sharing agreements, local employment guarantees and community-led oversight. It means building not just mines, but schools, clinics and roads. A “mineral city” rooted in dignity and shared prosperity could become a symbol of unity, a place where development is not imposed, but co-created.

The recent US designation of the Baluchistan National Army as a terrorist group adds urgency to this vision. Security measures may suppress violence, but only inclusive development can sustain peace. When local communities see themselves as stakeholders, not spectators, in Pakistan’s mineral future, the soil will yield more than ore. It will yield hope.

This awakening must be framed not merely in economic terms, but as a reclamation of national inheritance. The minerals beneath our feet are not just market assets—they are historical artifacts, symbols of resilience and tools for transformation. They connect us to the land, to each other and to the possibility of a more dignified future.

If managed wisely, this sector could become a cornerstone of strategic sovereignty, regional diplomacy and internal cohesion. It could help Pakistan move from contested terrain to shared legacy—from dust to dignity.

In the end, the story of Pakistan’s minerals is not just about what lies beneath. It is about what we choose to build above: a nation that honours its people, protects its resources and reclaims its place in the world with purpose and pride.

—The writer is Ex-Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority.