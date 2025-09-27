ATC dismisses Imran Khan’s plea to halt trial in May 9 GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Saturday rejected a petition filed by PTI founder Imran Khan seeking suspension of proceedings in the May 9 GHQ attack case and adjourned the hearing until September 30.

During the proceedings, Khan’s legal team had requested that the trial be stopped until the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi Bench announces its decision regarding video-link hearings. The court, however, dismissed the plea.

At the same time, the ATC recorded the statements of three prosecution witnesses — DSP Akbar Abbas, Inspector Ismat Kamal, and Inspector Tehzeeb-ul-Hassan.

The court also issued notices to the prosecution on an application seeking to summon eight witnesses again.

The high-profile case stems from violent incidents on May 9 last year when military installations, including the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, came under attack during protests following Imran Khan’s arrest.