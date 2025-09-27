Shehbaz-Trump talks reset ties

WHITE House talks this week highlighted Pakistan’s growing role in diplomacy, security and the global economy.

The rare and significant meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and US President Donald Trump has signaled a new chapter in Pakistan-US relations after years of drift and mistrust.

At Andrews Air Force Base, Prime Minister Shehbaz was received with a red-carpet welcome by senior American officials—an honour that reflected Washington’s recognition of Islamabad’s renewed relevance. From there, the momentum carried into the White House, where discussions went far beyond protocol and pleasantries.

The meeting, lasting over an hour, underscored both warmth and candor. President Trump, known for his blunt style, called the Pakistani leadership “great people,” a remark that observers viewed as an unusual but encouraging acknowledgment. Prime Minister Shehbaz was joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir—an impressive delegation that conveyed Pakistan’s political, economic and security alignment.

The presence of Field Marshal Munir was particularly symbolic. For decades, Washington has factored Pakistan’s security establishment into its South Asia strategy. Munir’s participation highlighted that Pakistan is presenting a united front—political leadership, economic managers and military command all standing together. This unity has been missing in the past and its return gives Pakistan greater leverage in shaping regional and international outcomes.

The White House discussions reportedly covered counterterrorism, trade, regional stability and Afghanistan. But beyond the agenda, the symbolism carried weight: a superpower acknowledging Pakistan not as a problem to be managed but as a partner to be engaged. For Pakistan, this is more than just optics. It reflects a recognition that Islamabad’s cooperation is central to global security and that its economy—despite challenges—offers opportunities for trade and investment. For Washington, outreach to Pakistan is equally pragmatic. The US faces mounting challenges in Asia. A working relationship with Islamabad is not a luxury but a necessity. By resetting ties, both sides are moving toward a more balanced engagement—one not defined solely by aid packages or crises, but by shared interests.

This renewed partnership also places responsibility on Pakistan’s shoulders. Diplomacy must now be matched with delivery: ensuring internal stability, strengthening its economy and playing the role of a responsible regional actor. The Shehbaz-Trump meeting has opened the door; how far Pakistan walks through depends on its leadership’s resolve.

The world has once again seen Pakistan step back on the global stage—not as a silent bystander but as an active, necessary player in diplomacy, security and economic affairs. That in itself is a reset worth noting.

—The writer is an Islamabad-based broadcast journalist.

([email protected])