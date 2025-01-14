Relations between Pakistan, Uzbekistan based on mutual respect, enduring cooperation: Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev

Pakistan’s trade, investment-friendly policies with Uzbekistan can take bilateral relations to further heights: Faisal Zahid Malik

Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Mr Alisher Tukhtaev has emphasized enduring partnership between Uzbekistan and Pakistan terming the bilateral relations historically important and based on mutual respect and bond of brotherhood.

He expressed these views while talking to Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer, Mr Faisal Zahid Malik who along with Head of Digital Media & Strategy of Pakistan Observer, Mr Saud Faisal Malik, head of social media, Pakistan Observer Mr Ebraheem Faisal Malik called on the Uzbek ambassador at his office to explore and discuss business and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Alisher further said that Uzbekistan and Pakistan had many things in common regarding their history, culture, traditions and religion.

Both the countries have deep respect for each other and have strong cultural and historical ties reinforced by shared religious and cultural bonds, he said.

“Our two nations are closer than ever, thanks to the realization of the long-awaited vision of regional connectivity (Trans-Afghan Railway Project),” Ambassador Tukhtaev remarked, emphasizing the importance of the ongoing strategic and economic collaboration between the two countries.

About trade and investment between the two countries, the envoy said over the five years, the bilateral trade turnover has increased almost 4 times from $122 million in 2019 to exceed $400 million in 2024. However, our goal is to take the bilateral trade volume to US$1 billion, he said.

Uzbekistan’s recent implementation of a soft visa regime for Pakistani citizens, introduced in September 2023 is also a key part of the bilateral enhanced ties, he said.

Mr Faisal Zahid Malik while welcoming the Uzbekistan ambassador in Pakistan termed Uzbekistan an important trade partner and held that there was tremendous potential between the two countries in trade and investment. Pakistan’s trade and investment-friendly policies can take bilateral relations to further heights.

Moreover, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has also offered the foreign investors and companies a safe and secure investment climate, he further said.

The recent launch of direct flights between Tashkent and Lahore further solidifies Pakistan-Uzbekistan bilateral relations, he said.

Mr Faisal Zahid Malik appreciated the constructive role being played by the Uzbekistan embassy through a number of initiatives which are aimed at strengthening bilateral relations particularly in the Information Technology (IT) & Telecommunication and regional connectivity.

The Uzbek ambassador expressed appreciation for Pakistan Observer’s positive role in promoting connectivity, cultural exchange, trade and investment between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.