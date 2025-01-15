PTI failed to submit demands despite 22 days’ time: Irfan

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, spokesperson for the government negotiation team, criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for failing to present its demands in writing, despite promising to do so.

Speaking to a news channel, Siddiqui noted that PTI had pledged to submit written demands on December 23 but has yet to fulfil this commitment 22 days later.

“It was promised on December 23 that demands would be presented in writing,” Siddiqui said, adding: “It has been 22 days, but the demands have not been submitted. If they couldn’t provide their demands in this time, it is not our fault.”

Siddiqui highlighted that the negotiation committee was formed on December 5, yet no written demands have been received. He further remarked that two demands were meant to be submitted to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq but were not submitted.

“When the points are presented to us, consultations will be held with the seven coalition parties. All coalition parties will then consult with their leadership on the demands,” Siddiqui explained.

He also emphasised that deliberation takes time, saying: “It is not possible for a letter to arrive one day and for a response be given to the letter on the same day. If the demands are substantial, we need to deliberate on them.”