Reason behind deadlock between govt, PTI comes to light

ISLAMABAD – The reason behind the deadlock in negotiations between the federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has come to light.

Two meetings have already been held between the negotiation committees formed by the federal government and PTI. However, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the spokesperson for the government committee, stated yesterday that “the negotiations have not progressed even an inch from where they started.”

On the other hand, Asad Qaiser, a member of PTI’s committee, remarked, “The verbal demands we presented in the two meetings are now documented in minutes, and they should be considered written demands. Submitting a formal paper is merely a procedural formality.”

Sources reveal that due to the deadlock, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq is avoiding convening a meeting of the negotiation committees.

Furthermore, no party contacted the Speaker’s Office yet to initiate the third round of talks.

According to the sources, PTI would decide on submitting a written charter of demands after consulting its founder, Imran Khan.

“If the charter is accepted, PTI will also have to sign a written agreement with the government,” they said.

The sources further disclosed that Irfan Siddiqui briefed PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on the entire situation.