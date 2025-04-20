Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to boost bilateral cooperation

Both countries commit to continuing dialogue in constructive atmosphere, to jointly work for peace, progress; Dar highlights terrorism, security as reasons behind diplomatic coldness; Calls on PM Akhund, Acting DPM Hanafi; Holds in-depth talks with Muttaqi

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday agreed to enhance cooperation and work jointly towards regional peace and development after Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reached Kabul on a day-long official visit.

Security, trade, transit cooperation, and broader bilateral ties were discussed in the meeting, with both sides agreeing to hold high-level talks to advance mutual interests.

Ishaq Dar is leading a high-level delegation to Kabul at the invitation of Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The delegation comprises Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Sadiq Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, federal secretaries for commerce, railways and interior, as well as other senior officials, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

During the meeting in Kabul, both sides committed to continuing dialogue in a constructive and positive atmosphere to address bilateral concerns and promote mutual interests.

Earlier, the dignitaries of the Afghan government and Pakistani diplomats in Afghanistan welcomed DPM Dar upon his arrival at the Kabul airport.

It may be noted that this is Dar’s first official visit to the Afghan capital, which comes amid strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad over security concerns and deportation issues.

During his visit, Dar called on Afghan interim Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi and held in-depth talks with Acting Foreign Minister Muttaqi.

Addressing a press conference in Kabul separately, Dar noted that four key decisions have been made regarding the repatriation of Afghan refugees, stressing that the return process will be carried out with full respect.

Ishaq Dar said that Afghanistan has assured that its soil wouldn’t be used against Pakistan.

Dar said that Pakistan would also not allow anyone to use its land against Afghanistan.

“We’ll have to work together for the development, prosperity and peace in the region,” said the foreign minister.

He said the government would issue a notification within 48 hours, including a contact number for refugees to report any grievances faced during repatriation.

He assured that any complaints of mistreatment during the return journey would be addressed.

The foreign minister further said that reports have emerged about returning Afghan nationals facing difficulties in selling their properties.

“The government has issued no directive preventing the purchase of properties from Afghan refugees,” he clarified.

Dar confirmed that Afghan refugees will be allowed to take all their household belongings with them upon departure.

On bilateral cooperation, he emphasised the need for both Pakistan and Afghanistan to work together for peace and development in the region.

“We must not allow our soil to be used against each other,” he asserted.

“If anyone attempts to use our territory against the other, both countries will be responsible for taking strict action against such elements within their borders,” Dar added.

Before his departure for Kabul, the deputy prime minister, addressing the media at Noor Khan Airbase, spoke about the significance of Pakistan’s relationship with its western neighbour.

“Afghanistan is a neighbouring Muslim country and Pakistan has longstanding and historic ties with it,” he said.

“Our [Pakistan and Afghanistan’s] relationship has been like that of two brothers, as they are joined together — and it should remain like this.”