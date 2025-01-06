AGL37.8▲ 0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK210.97▼ -7.01 (-0.03%)BOP10.67▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)CNERGY7.41▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL8.89▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)DFML41.97▲ 1.69 (0.04%)DGKC99.12▼ -3.08 (-0.03%)FCCL33.57▼ -1.26 (-0.04%)FFL18.41▼ -0.91 (-0.05%)HUBC131.39▲ 0.3 (0.00%)HUMNL14.1▼ -0.46 (-0.03%)KEL4.98▼ -0.2 (-0.04%)KOSM7.16▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)MLCF43.76▼ -1.87 (-0.04%)NBP64.03▼ -1.97 (-0.03%)OGDC213.56▼ -8.52 (-0.04%)PAEL41.53▼ -2.66 (-0.06%)PIBTL8.6▼ -0.37 (-0.04%)PPL189.6▼ -3.41 (-0.02%)PRL44.31▲ 1.14 (0.03%)PTC24.97▼ -1.66 (-0.06%)SEARL103.37▼ -3.71 (-0.03%)TELE9.44▼ -0.71 (-0.07%)TOMCL35.33▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)TPLP13.5▼ -1.01 (-0.07%)TREET24.67▼ -1.28 (-0.05%)TRG64.47▼ -2.81 (-0.04%)UNITY34.47▲ 0.88 (0.03%)WTL1.65▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Romina seeks global support for developing nation in carbon markets

Romina Seeks Global Support For Developing Nation In Carbon Markets
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD  – Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, has called upon the international community to support Pakistan and other developing countries in fully leveraging the benefits of new carbon markets.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Monday (today), she stated that developed nations must fulfill their pledges by providing financial and technical support to address the challenge of climate change.

Romina Khurshid Alam emphasized that Pakistan stands ready to adopt and implement the carbon guidelines approved at COP 29 in Baku by maintaining high standards of integrity and transparency.

She described the approval of these guidelines as a watershed moment in international climate cooperation.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Greek boat tragedy:  PM, FM and Interior Minister summoned

  • Pakistan

Light, scattered rain brings much needed relief to Lahore’s worsening AQI

  • Pakistan

Dense fog causes closure of several sections of Motorways

  • Pakistan

NICOP fee in rupees, dollars for all European countries [January 2025]

Recomended

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer